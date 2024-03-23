AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
LCCI, Al Khidmat Foundation arrange seminar on issue of clean water

Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2024

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with Al Khidmat Foundation, spearheaded a seminar addressing the critical issue of clean water on the occasion of World Water Day.

Chaired by President LCCI Kashif Anwar, the seminar witnessed the participation of key figures including Director General Agriculture Punjab Malik Muhammad Akram, Vice President of Al Khidmat Foundation Ahsan Ullah Waqas, President Central Punjab Ikram Ul Haq, and President of Lahore High Court Bar Asad Manzoor Butt, alongside LCCI Executive Committee members Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer.

Central to the discussions was the pressing need to safeguard water resources and tackle the alarming wastage, which amounts to billions of dollars annually, exacerbating environmental concerns.

President Kashif Anwar emphasized the gravity of the water crisis, highlighting its profound impact on the economy. He underscored the necessity for constructing dams and water reservoirs to mitigate losses incurred due to floods and to bolster the economy through hydroelectric power generation.

Moreover, Anwar stressed the importance of leveraging modern technology to treat wastewater and curb further wastage, especially in the face of rising inflation and scarcity.

Ahsan Ullah Waqas, representing Al Khidmat Foundation, outlined the organization's extensive efforts in providing clean water infrastructure nationwide, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to alleviating water scarcity and improving public health.

Meanwhile, Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood underscored the imperative of afforestation to combat climate change and ensure a sustainable supply of clean water. He led an awareness walk and initiated a tree plantation campaign on campus to foster environmental consciousness.

The event underscored the collaborative efforts needed from both public and private sectors to address water scarcity and environmental challenges, echoing a call to action for a sustainable future.

LCCI Kashif Anwar Clean water Al Khidmat Foundation hydroelectric power generation

