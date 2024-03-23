‘Fake TikToker of Punjab’ busy with photo shoots: PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab Information Secretary Shaukat Mehmood Basra has castigated Punjab Chief Minister Maryan Nawaz by saying that instead of giving relief to the people of Punjab, ‘fake TikToker of Punjab’ (the Punjab Chief Minister) was busy with photo shoots.

“A fake government cannot provide relief from inflation and current problems to the people,” the PTI leader said in a statement issued on Friday. He lamented that corrupt people have been imposed on the people after stealing the PTI’s mandate in the centre and Punjab; the PTI will not sit idle, it will continue with its democratic struggle till it gets justice.

He also held PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and their followers responsible for the country’s present predicaments, saying their corrupt practices have ruined Pakistan. He averred that on the polling day, the people of Pakistan showed their strength by voting for their leader Imran Khan, adding that only he can get the country out of the current crisis.

Basra claimed that PTI founding chairman Imran Khan had been arrested in fabricated cases and he was hopeful that soon Khan would get relief from the courts and subsequently, be released from the prison. “The PTI founding chairman will lead the nation to prosperity and fulfil the hopes of the people,” he added.

