AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korea sends delegation to China, Vietnam, Laos, KCNA says

Reuters Published 22 Mar, 2024 11:35am

SEOUL/BEIJING: North Korea has sent a delegation to China, Vietnam and Laos, state media KCNA said on Friday, as the isolated country expands its diplomatic engagement after COVID-19 lockdowns.

The group from North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, led by Kim Song Nam, alternate member of the Political Bureau and director of the International Department of the party’s Central Committee, arrived in Beijing on Thursday, KCNA said.

The North Korean senior official has met with the fourth-ranked leader in China’s Communist Party, Wang Huning, as well as the head of the party’s International Liaison Department, Liu Jianchao, according to Chinese state media.

Wang said China was willing to work with North Korea to promote friendship, deepen unity and collaboration, strengthen strategic communication and jointly create a peaceful and stable external environment, Chinese state radio said late Thursday.

Liu, in his meeting with Kim, shared an in-depth exchange of views on strengthening inter-party exchanges and developing friendly cooperative relations, the official Xinhua said on Friday.

In both meetings, the officials spoke about implementing the consensus reached by their top leadership.

In November, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasised cooperating with North Korea for regional and global peace, stability and prosperity. At the start of this year, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and Xi vowed closer ties.

North Korea denounces South Korea-US military drills, warns of consequences

A Russian delegation led by Oleg Kozhemyako, governor of the Russian far eastern region of Primorsky Krai bordering North Korea, also met North Korean leaders at Pyongyang and visited a greenhouse farm on Thursday, KCNA said.

Kim Jong Un North Korea Chinese President Xi Jinping Wang Huning Kim Song Nam

Comments

200 characters

North Korea sends delegation to China, Vietnam, Laos, KCNA says

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

Jul-Feb 2023-24: $6.678bn borrowed from multiple sources

IMF agreement implementation: PD revises gas supply priorities

Two soldiers martyred in DI Khan suicide attack

MYT components and other adjustments: Six Discos seek Rs5 raise in tariff

Oil eases on possible Gaza ceasefire, dollar strength

ADB official, Aurangzeb discuss collaboration

World Bank may approve $150m for two projects today

Fiscal deficit: OICCI submits proposals to Aurangzeb

Today MoF going to embark upon budgetary works

Read more stories