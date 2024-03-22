AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares set to open higher; IT stocks in focus

Reuters Published 22 Mar, 2024 10:10am

BENGALURU: Indian shares are likely to open marginally higher on Friday after joining the global rally in the previous session as the US Federal Reserve stuck to its rate cut forecast, while other Asian peers opened lower after Thursday’s gains.

The Gift Nifty was trading at 22,060 as of 8:06 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open above Thursday’s close of 22,011.95.

Asian markets opened lower, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan dropping 0.9%, after adding 1.82% in the previous session.

Wall Street equities advanced overnight as the Fed-driven rally extended.

While the Fed maintained its outlook for 2024 rate cuts, the Swiss National Bank became the first major central bank to ease policy in this cycle.

Bank of England kept rates unchanged and said that the country is moving in the right direction for it to start cutting interest rates, aiding expectations of a near-term reversal in the global interest rate cycle.

Domestically, heavyweight information technology stocks will be in focus after US software giant Accenture cut its 2024 revenue growth forecast, blaming gloomy dealmaking on an uncertain economy.

Accenture is widely considered to be the bellwether for the Indian IT sector as its results provide cues into how clients in major Western markets are faring, key to their revenue flow.

India’s blue-chip indexes Nifty 50 and Sensex ended higher on Thursday, buoyed by gains in the metal index and large-caps, while small- and mid-caps shook off their recent underperformance, adding about 2.5% each.

Large-caps lead rise in Indian shares after Fed rate view

“It is too early to say if small- and mid-caps are on a relief rally, but a spillover of risk appetite has probably led to an uptick,” said Ajit Mishra, vice president of research at Religare Broking.

Foreign portfolio investors sold Indian shares worth 18.27 billion rupees ($220 million) on a net basis on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors bought a net 32.09 billion rupees of stocks.

Indian shares

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares set to open higher; IT stocks in focus

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

Jul-Feb 2023-24: $6.678bn borrowed from multiple sources

IMF agreement implementation: PD revises gas supply priorities

Two soldiers martyred in DI Khan suicide attack

MYT components and other adjustments: Six Discos seek Rs5 raise in tariff

Oil eases on possible Gaza ceasefire, dollar strength

ADB official, Aurangzeb discuss collaboration

World Bank may approve $150m for two projects today

Fiscal deficit: OICCI submits proposals to Aurangzeb

Today MoF going to embark upon budgetary works

Read more stories