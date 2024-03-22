Plantation campaign starts at SU

HYDERABAD: In a bid to combat climate change and promote environmental awareness, the Department of Political Science, University of Sindh Jamshoro has launched a week-long plantation campaign here on Thursday.

Inaugurated by the Dean Faculty of Arts Prof Dr Muhammad Khan Sangi, the campaign witnessed a significant turnout of students and faculty members who planted various fruit saplings in the newly established Political Science Park.

As many as 100 saplings were planted on the inaugural day.

Under the leadership of the Chairman Department of Political Science Prof Dr Ghulam Akber Mahesar, the students and the faculty aimed to plant a total of 1500 fruit plants throughout the week.

Speaking about the initiative, Prof Mahesar emphasized the importance of caring for these saplings beyond just their initial planting.

