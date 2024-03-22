Formite, The Hunar Foundation enter into partnership

KARACHI: Formite and The Hunar Foundation have joined forces in a collaborative effort to empower aspiring youth by enriching educational resources and providing valuable industry experiences.

This partnership exemplifies Formite’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and its mission to elevate living standards. The recent signing ceremony solidified their dedication to improving living standards through Formite’s exceptional range of designs and durability.

The joint initiative aims to broaden educational horizons and enhance the learning experience for Pakistani youth. Formite will play a pivotal role in enhancing learning facilities, offering industry exposure, and providing other valuable resources to equip young individuals with the necessary tools for success in today’s competitive world.

Both Formite and The Hunar Foundation share a vision of championing inclusive and equitable education, driving innovation, and building a sustainable future for Pakistan’s youth.

Farrukh Zameer, Chief Executive Officer at Formite, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership and said that Formite is thrilled to partner with The Hunar Foundation to expand educational opportunities for youth. “Our alliance reflects our commitment to enhancing both living and learning environments, empowering individuals for positive societal change,” he added.

Tahir Jawaid, Chief Executive Officer at The Hunar Foundation, said that together, both institutes are committed to equipping young individuals with the tools they need to thrive in today’s dynamic market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024