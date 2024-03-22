AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-22

Formite, The Hunar Foundation enter into partnership

Recorder Report Published 22 Mar, 2024 04:57am

KARACHI: Formite and The Hunar Foundation have joined forces in a collaborative effort to empower aspiring youth by enriching educational resources and providing valuable industry experiences.

This partnership exemplifies Formite’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and its mission to elevate living standards. The recent signing ceremony solidified their dedication to improving living standards through Formite’s exceptional range of designs and durability.

The joint initiative aims to broaden educational horizons and enhance the learning experience for Pakistani youth. Formite will play a pivotal role in enhancing learning facilities, offering industry exposure, and providing other valuable resources to equip young individuals with the necessary tools for success in today’s competitive world.

Both Formite and The Hunar Foundation share a vision of championing inclusive and equitable education, driving innovation, and building a sustainable future for Pakistan’s youth.

Farrukh Zameer, Chief Executive Officer at Formite, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership and said that Formite is thrilled to partner with The Hunar Foundation to expand educational opportunities for youth. “Our alliance reflects our commitment to enhancing both living and learning environments, empowering individuals for positive societal change,” he added.

Tahir Jawaid, Chief Executive Officer at The Hunar Foundation, said that together, both institutes are committed to equipping young individuals with the tools they need to thrive in today’s dynamic market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Education CSR The Hunar Foundation Formite

Comments

200 characters

Formite, The Hunar Foundation enter into partnership

Jul-Feb 2023-24: $6.678bn borrowed from multiple sources

IMF agreement implementation: PD revises gas supply priorities

MYT components and other adjustments: Six Discos seek Rs5 raise in tariff

ADB official, Aurangzeb discuss collaboration

‘Election irregularities’: Pakistan expresses desire to address ‘misunderstandings’

World Bank may approve $150m for two projects today

Forex reserves rise by $239m

Fiscal deficit: OICCI submits proposals to Aurangzeb

Today MoF going to embark upon budgetary works

Power, gas theft: FIA asked to launch ‘massive’ crackdown

Read more stories