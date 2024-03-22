Govt to implement Municipal Service System across Punjab

LAHORE: In a recent announcement, Provincial Minister for Local Government and Community Development, Zeeshan Rafiq, disclosed plans to implement a Municipal Service System across both rural and urban regions, following directives from Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Rafiq highlighted the significance of addressing issues plaguing the business community for sustainable economic growth.

The introduction of the Municipal Service System aims to rectify the historical neglect of rural areas, with a focus on outsourcing various services. Rafiq anticipated the creation of approximately one lakh jobs through this initiative, along with extensive repair work on major and minor roads, streets, and drains throughout Punjab.

Asserting the pivotal role of local governance, Rafiq emphasized the need for an enhanced local government system to foster a conducive environment for both businesses and citizens. He urged closer collaboration between the LCCI and local government authorities to formulate effective policies, stressing the importance of representative input in decision-making processes.

Furthermore, Rafiq pledged improvements in waste management infrastructure, highlighting the installation of a waste separation plant in Sahiwal with plans for similar facilities in other divisional headquarters. Notably, the initiative will initially involve the installation of ten such plants, with future integration of private sector participation.

Echoing Rafiq’s sentiments, LCCI President Kashif Anwar underscored the critical role of local governance worldwide while urging comprehensive reforms to empower grassroots authorities and optimize resource utilization. Anwar highlighted pressing issues faced by LCCI members, including cleanliness, law enforcement, water supply, waste management, and encroachments, emphasizing the municipal department’s responsibility in addressing these concerns.

Anwar further advocated for swift responses to market emergencies, installation of essential infrastructure like water hydrants and parking facilities, and proactive measures to combat crimes targeting the business community. Additionally, he called for regulatory measures to stabilize billboard fees and prevent undue commercialization charges, safeguarding the interests of local industries and businesses.

In conclusion, Anwar urged close consultation with the private sector to formulate business-friendly policies, proposing the inclusion of LCCI-recommended representatives in provincial and sub-committees led by the provincial minister. These collaborative efforts aim to foster a conducive environment for economic growth and prosperity in Punjab.

