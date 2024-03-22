AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Mar 22, 2024
World

At least 50 attacks on ships by Yemen’s Huthis

AFP Published 22 Mar, 2024

WASHINGTON: The Huthi rebels have attacked civilian and military ships sailing off Yemen’s shores at least 50 times since their assaults began late last year, a senior US Defense Department official said Thursday.

The Iran-backed Huthis have been striking merchant vessels transiting the vital Red Sea trade route for months despite repeated US and British air strikes against them.

“In the Red Sea, the Huthis seek to affect this vital channel for global trade with at least 50 attacks against commercial shipping and naval vessels,” Assistant Secretary of Defense Celeste Wallander told lawmakers.

The Huthis began attacking ships in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea in November, a campaign they say is intended to signal solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

