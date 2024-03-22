AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-03-22

China opposes US remarks on Arunachal Pradesh, foreign ministry says

Reuters Published 22 Mar, 2024 04:57am

BEIJING: China strongly opposes the United States saying Arunachal Pradesh is part of India, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday, as tensions simmer over a contested border shared by both countries.

“Delimitation of China-India boundary has never been completed,” said Lin Jian at a regular press briefing when addressing a query on the ongoing tensions around the undemarcated border.

“The China-India border issue is a matter for China and India, it has nothing to do with the US,” Lin said. “Everyone knows that the US has always used indiscriminate means to provoke and use other countries’ disputes to serve its own selfish geopolitical interests.” Earlier this week, India’s foreign ministry said the northeastern state which shares a border with China will always be an “integral and inalienable part of India”.

The US government said it recognizes Arunachal Pradesh as part of India and “strongly opposes” any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims there, according to a statement from the US State Department.

China US Arunachal Pradesh

Comments

200 characters

China opposes US remarks on Arunachal Pradesh, foreign ministry says

Jul-Feb 2023-24: $6.678bn borrowed from multiple sources

IMF agreement implementation: PD revises gas supply priorities

MYT components and other adjustments: Six Discos seek Rs5 raise in tariff

ADB official, Aurangzeb discuss collaboration

‘Election irregularities’: Pakistan expresses desire to address ‘misunderstandings’

World Bank may approve $150m for two projects today

Forex reserves rise by $239m

Fiscal deficit: OICCI submits proposals to Aurangzeb

Today MoF going to embark upon budgetary works

Power, gas theft: FIA asked to launch ‘massive’ crackdown

Read more stories