China opposes US remarks on Arunachal Pradesh, foreign ministry says

BEIJING: China strongly opposes the United States saying Arunachal Pradesh is part of India, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday, as tensions simmer over a contested border shared by both countries.

“Delimitation of China-India boundary has never been completed,” said Lin Jian at a regular press briefing when addressing a query on the ongoing tensions around the undemarcated border.

“The China-India border issue is a matter for China and India, it has nothing to do with the US,” Lin said. “Everyone knows that the US has always used indiscriminate means to provoke and use other countries’ disputes to serve its own selfish geopolitical interests.” Earlier this week, India’s foreign ministry said the northeastern state which shares a border with China will always be an “integral and inalienable part of India”.

The US government said it recognizes Arunachal Pradesh as part of India and “strongly opposes” any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims there, according to a statement from the US State Department.