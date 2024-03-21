AIRLINK 62.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (6.1%)
CNERGY 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.04%)
DFML 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.71%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
FFBL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.8%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
HUBC 117.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
MLCF 35.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 121.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.24%)
PAEL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PPL 108.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.29%)
PRL 27.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
PTC 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.6%)
SEARL 54.10 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.85%)
SNGP 63.20 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.78%)
SSGC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
TELE 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
TPLP 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.3%)
TRG 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.94%)
BR100 6,760 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 22,618 Increased By 69.4 (0.31%)
KSE100 66,020 Increased By 288.5 (0.44%)
KSE30 21,710 Decreased By -21.7 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares rise on Fed rate-cut optimism; NZ in technical recession

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2024 10:14am

Australian shares rose on Thursday led by banks and gold stocks, as investors were optimistic over the US Federal Reserve’s decision to hold on to its projection of three interest rate cuts this year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.7% to 7,749.7 by 1210 GMT, set for its best session in two weeks.

The Fed held interests rates steady on Wednesday but still saw the rates falling at least three-quarters of a percentage point by this year end despite recent high inflation readings.

On the domestic front, data showed that Australia’s employment rebounded sharply in February, with jobless rate diving far below forecasts, suggesting the labour market was still tight.

“With seasonal issues, again evident in the (jobs) data, it will cause some hesitation in reading too much into the hot headline number,” said Tony Sycamore, analyst at IG Australia.

Heavyweight financials led gains, rising 0.9%, eyeing the sub-index’s best session in two weeks.

The “Big Four” banks gained between 1.2% and 1.9%. Miners rose 0.7% as iron ore futures extended gains for a third straight session on hopes of better demand from China.

Mining behemoths BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue were all trading in the green. Gold stocks climbed a more than two-month peak, as bullion prices hit a record high. Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining advanced 3.8% and 5.6%, respectively.

Banks, energy stocks push Australian shares higher; Fed decision in focus

Meanwhile, rate-sensitive real estate stocks surged as much as 1.6% to touch a near two-year high. Mirvac Group added 2.8% and Dexus rose 0.4%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index recovered earlier losses to trade marginally higher at 11,836.29.

The country’s economy shrank slightly in the fourth quarter, putting the country into a technical recession and increasing chances of the central bank cutting rates sooner than expected earlier.

Australian shares US Federal Reserve’s

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares rise on Fed rate-cut optimism; NZ in technical recession

IMF says will disburse final SBA tranche

Dealings with local consumers: IMF for GST registration of online digital platforms

Formation of PIAHC approved: Cabinet told initial talks on ‘new programme’ already held with IMF

Broadening tax base: PM seeks report on phase-wise economic reforms

Oil rebounds as US crude, gasoline stockpile drops provide some support

Discos’ petitions for 2024-25: IMF asks PD to continue tariff rebasing on time

SNGPL, SSGC: Ogra raises monthly tariff of imported RLNG

Revenue requirements for gas companies; PM directs third-party forensic analysis

NEECA issues energy conservation building code

Sales tax assessment: FBR to fix minimum values of steel products on quarterly basis

Read more stories