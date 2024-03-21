AIRLINK 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
Railways to operate four Eid special trains

Safdar Rasheed Published 21 Mar, 2024 06:14am

LAHORE: In preparation for Eid-ul-Fitr, Pakistan Railways CEO Aamir Ali Baloch has declared the operation of four Eid special trains.

Speaking exclusively to the Business Recorder at Railway Headquarters on Wednesday, Baloch highlighted the self-sufficiency of the railways, emphasizing that it covers its expenses independently, relying solely on the government for pension disbursements to retired employees. He disclosed a notable revenue surge from Rs5 billion to Rs8 billion in recent months.

Baloch underscored the pivotal role of coal transportation in financing nearly 50% of railway expenses, stressing continuous efforts towards efficient railway operations. He lauded former Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique’s contributions, including track restoration and the revitalization of lucrative train services.

Addressing challenges, Baloch called for government intervention to bear the burden of pension expenses, alleviating financial strain on the railway. He also highlighted the adverse effects of escalating gas and electricity prices on railway operations.

Expressing optimism for the timely initiation of work on ML-1, Baloch emphasized the necessity for additional trains to meet burgeoning population demands, particularly in smaller towns. He affirmed the absence of corruption within the railway and outlined ongoing initiatives to curtail expenses and augment profits, such as transferring oil transportation responsibilities to PSO and implementing system upgrades. In conclusion, Baloch reiterated Pakistan Railways’ dedication to enhancing efficiency and ensuring financial sustainability.

