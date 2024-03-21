PCJCCI chief underscores importance of CPEC’s role in Balochistan’s development

LAHORE: In a recent deliberation at the Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Secretariat, Moazzam Ghurki, President of PCJCCI, underscored the pivotal role of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in fostering modern development in Balochistan. Ghurki emphasised that CPEC stands to usher in substantial opportunities for the region, particularly with nations like Tajikistan and Uzbekistan utilizing the corridor for export and trade operations via Gwadar port.

Fang Yulong, Senior Vice President of PCJCCI, echoed Ghurki’s sentiments, highlighting the vast potential within Balochistan’s minerals and fishery sectors. Yulong noted the federal government’s earnest efforts to harness these resources for the welfare of the Pakistani populace. Emphasising the transformative impact of Gwadar port and CPEC projects, Yulong stressed the government’s focus on bolstering road infrastructure, industrial and agricultural development, employment generation, and provision of basic amenities in Balochistan.

Furthermore, Hamza Khalid, Vice President of PCJCCI, underscored the new government’s commitment to driving social and economic progress in Balochistan, aiming to bring the province at par with other regions of the country. Khalid revealed collaborative efforts between Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and China to designate dedicated spaces in Gwadar and Tashkent for establishing warehouses, facilitating seamless transportation of goods across regional borders.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General of PCJCCI, emphasised the transformative potential of CPEC for Balochistan, citing its strategic geographical positioning and the central role of Gwadar within the initiative. Hanif expressed optimism that CPEC would not only spur provincial development but also address interconnected economic and social challenges within Balochistan.

