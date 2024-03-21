Danish made ‘Justice of Peace of South Karachi’

KARACHI: The Sindh government has appointed Danish Aman as Justice of Peace, within territorial limits of District South Karachi for a period of two years.

According to the notification issued by the Sindh Home Department, “In exercise of the powers conferred under Section-22 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, the Government of Sindh is pleased to appoint Danish Aman, as Justice of Peace, within the local / territorial limits of District South Karachi for a period of two (02) years with immediate effect.”

