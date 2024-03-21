AIRLINK 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-13.87%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.84%)
DFML 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
DGKC 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-3.06%)
FCCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.78%)
FFBL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HBL 108.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUBC 116.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 6.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.49%)
KOSM 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.66%)
MLCF 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.72%)
OGDC 122.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PIAA 25.68 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.66%)
PPL 108.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.11%)
PRL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
PTC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.48%)
SEARL 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.45%)
SNGP 62.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.71%)
SSGC 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.93%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 71.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,760 Increased By 8.6 (0.13%)
BR30 22,549 Decreased By -97.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 65,732 Increased By 229.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 21,732 Increased By 10.8 (0.05%)
Danish made ‘Justice of Peace of South Karachi’

Recorder Report Published March 21, 2024 Updated March 21, 2024 06:20am

KARACHI: The Sindh government has appointed Danish Aman as Justice of Peace, within territorial limits of District South Karachi for a period of two years.

According to the notification issued by the Sindh Home Department, “In exercise of the powers conferred under Section-22 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, the Government of Sindh is pleased to appoint Danish Aman, as Justice of Peace, within the local / territorial limits of District South Karachi for a period of two (02) years with immediate effect.”

