IK’s attendance issue: Another show-cause notice issued to jail authorities

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Wednesday, issued another show cause to the Adiala jail superintendent after it was informed that marking attendance of Imran Khan via video link is difficult due to internet problems in hearing of bail petitions of Khan in six cases and his wife Bushra Bibi in one case.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing post-arrest bail petitions in cases registered against Khan in Tarnol, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Secretariat police stations, adjourned the hearing till March 26 after jail authorities informed the court that due to poor internet signals marking attendance of Khan via video link is not possible.

During the hearing, the PTI founder and his wife’s counsel Barrister Salman Safdar and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, the judge said that the jail authorities had given an assurance that the attendance of Khan would be marked on Wednesday. Following the marking of attendance of Khan court will hear the arguments, the judge further said.

To this, PTI founder’s counsel Safdar said that we are going to Adiala jail if the court wants to send its staff there for attendance then we can take them along. To this, the judge said that that was not possible.

The court took a short break. Resuming hearing after the break, the jail authorities did not mark Khan’s attendance via video link. The jail authorities submitted a report through a police official before the court that currently Khan is also busy in the trial of another case [Al-Qadir Trust case], therefore, marking attendance of Khan via video link is difficult.

The police officer said that Adiala jail authorities said that the internet link was down.

To this, the judge asked the Adiala jail officials why theywere not removing the fault in the internet. What is the problem? the judge said. The judge said that another show cause notice be issued to the superintendent of Adiala jail. The court also directed the superintendent Adiala jail to submit a technical report before the court regarding internet issues.

The court also issued a directive to the superintendent Adiala jail to appear before it during the next hearing to be held on March 26.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the previous hearing, the court had directed Adiala jail authorities to remove internet fault and mark attendance of Khan via video link.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024