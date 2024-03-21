AIRLINK 62.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
NEECA issues energy conservation building code

Mushtaq Ghumman Published March 21, 2024 Updated March 21, 2024 09:55am

ISLAMABAD: The National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) has issued Energy Conservation Building Code, 2023 (ECBC-2023) to be applicable across the country.

According to official documents, under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy (MoE) - Power Division, NEECA, with technical support from renowned international and national organisations, has successfully formulated the Energy Conservation Building Code 2023 (ECBC-2023).

This endeavour is along with the strong recommendations outlined in the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Policy-2023 and the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Action Plan-2023-2030.

Green energy: NEECA prepares ‘concept note’ to seek assistance

This code shall apply to all types of new and old buildings situated throughout Pakistan. The provincial governments may amend the Code in accordance with their respective climatic conditions and jurisdiction, as outlined in clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 13 of the Act.

The Code shall apply to the engineering design of buildings and building clusters meeting any of the following criteria, namely: (i) a total connected load of 50kW or greater; (ii) a contract demand of 75kVA or greater; (iii) a conditioned area of 200 m2 or greater; or (iv) unconditioned buildings with a covered area of 3OO m2 or more.

Any person who contravenes the provisions of the Act and the Code shall be liable to the punishment in accordance with the Act. The Code shall continue in force unless reviewed every three years for earlier updates to ensure ongoing relevance and effectiveness. The provisions of the Pakistan Engineering Council (Conduct and Practices of Consulting Engineers) Bye-laws, 1986 to the extent of matters covered under this code have been repealed.

The documents emphasise the adoption of energy efficiency and conservation measures as integral components of integrated energy management to address energy crises in the country.

According to NEECA, in line with directives from the Federal Cabinet during its meeting on February 1st, 2023, it was tasked with revising the Building Code of Pakistan (Energy Provision 2011) and integrates this code into the building bylaws.

Subsequently, NEECA constituted a technical committee comprising experts from public departments and universities, alongside an advisory committee consisting of professionals from the construction and development sectors. These committees expedited the development of ECBC-2023, ensuring comprehensive stakeholder engagement.

Throughout this process, NEECA collaborated with the technical and advisory committees to draw insights from various international codes, informing the revision of the Building Code of Pakistan (Energy Provision 2011).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

