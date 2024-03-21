AIRLINK 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
President approves dismissal of former Justice Mazahar

Naveed Butt Published 21 Mar, 2024 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari approved the dismissal of Supreme Court (SC) former Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi by withdrawing notification of accepting his resignation, who was found guilty of misconduct by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

Naqvi had resigned from his position while his case was before the SJC. The then President Dr Arif Alvi on January 11, 2024, accepted the resignation on the advice of the then caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar under “Article 179 of the Constitution”.

The SJC on March 7, 2024, found Naqvi guilty of misconduct and opined “(he) should have been removed from the office of judge (of Supreme Court).”

According to the notification, “the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is pleased to remove Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi (formerly, Judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan) from his office, for being guilty of misconduct, effective from 10th January 2024. This Division’s earlier Notification of even number dated 11.01.2024 may be treated as withdrawn.”

