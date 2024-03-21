Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (March 20, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 M.T Quetta Disc Crude Pakistan National Oil Ship Corpt 18-03-2024 B-2/B-3 Xt Load Trans Fast Logistics Prosperity Ethanol Pvt Ltd 19-03-2024 B-5 Dolce Vita Disc North Star 07-03-2024 Wheat International B-10 B-11 Ince Disc Eastwind 19-03-2024 Anadolu Wheat Shipping Co. B-11/B-12 Sukhoor Disc Wheat North Star 13-03-2024 Alkhaleej II in Bulk International B-14/B-15 Ince Inebolu Disc Wheat North Star 17-03-2024 in Bulk International B-16/B-17 Eastern Disc Ledend Shipping Camellia General & Logistics 17-03-2024 Cargo Nmb-1 Al Imran 2 Load Rice N.S Shipping 13-03-2024 Line Nmb-1 Rabani Load Rice Al Faizan 08-03-2024 International ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-25 Haj Load Crystal Sea 18-03-2024 Muhammed Cement Service B-26/B-27 Xin Ning D/L Cosco Shipping 19-03-2024 Bo Container Line Pak B-28/B-29 X-Press D/L X-Press Feeders 19-03-2024 Salween Container Shipping ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-3/ One D/L Ocean Network 19-03-2024 Saptl-2 Matrix Container Express Pak Saptl-4 Ningbo D/L Hapag-Lloyd 19-03-2024 Express Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Dolce Vita 20-03-2024 Disc. Wheat North Star International One Matrix 20-03-2024 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pak Ningbo 20-03-2024 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd Express Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Sm Tianjin 20-03-2024 D/L Container Rahmat Shipping Pvt Ltd Vancover 20-03-2024 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan Pvt Ltd Trans Spring 20-03-2024 L/51000 Ocean Service Clinkers Hakuba 21-03-2024 D/2776 Gac Pakistan Galaxy Base Oil Pvt Ltd Esl Nhava 20-03-2024 D/L Container Allied Logistic Sheva SMCPvt Ltd Nyk Vesta 21-03-2024 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Star Blessing 21-03-2024 D/L Container Tasamarine & Logistics Avigator 21-03-2024 D/42238 Seahawks General Cargo (Pvt) Limited Kurobe 21-03-2024 D/1401 Steel Gac Pakistan & G.C (Pvt) Limited ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= M.T. Mardan 20-03-2024 Tanker - SeapowerII 20-03-2024 Wheat - Oscar 1 20-03-2024 Repair - Yangze8 20-03-2024 Wheat - Blue Phoenix 20-03-2024 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-2 Evriali Cement Asia Marine Mar. 16th, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Desert Clinker GSA Mar. 16th, 2024 Virtue ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Log Mogas Alpine Mar. 19th, 2024 Sparta ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Crater Wheat Alpine Mar. 18th, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pakistan Gas Port Consortium ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PGPCL Kano LNG GSA Mar. 19th, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Bateleur LPG M Mar. 17th, 2024 International ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MSC Shy Container MSC PAK Mar. 20th, 2024 Melody Rice Star Shipping -do- Umm Bab LNG GSA -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Maersk Container GAC Mar. 20th, 2024 Maersk Cabo Verde Container GAC -do- Trans Spring Steel Coil Universal Shipping -do- Gaschem Leda Chemicals Alpine -do- Bharadwaj River Sand Crystal Sea Shipp Waiting for berths Bolan Gas oil Alpine -do- Belforest Canola Seed Ocean Service -do- Pindos Cement Crystal Sea Shipp -do- Nimble Nicky Iron Ore Universal Shipping -do- Forshun Palm oil ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= APL Southampton Container GAC Mar. 21st, 2024 Patreas LPG Universal Shipping -do- =============================================================================

