KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (March 20, 2024).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-2 M.T Quetta Disc Crude Pakistan National
Oil Ship Corpt 18-03-2024
B-2/B-3 Xt Load Trans Fast Logistics
Prosperity Ethanol Pvt Ltd 19-03-2024
B-5 Dolce Vita Disc North Star 07-03-2024
Wheat International
B-10 B-11 Ince Disc Eastwind 19-03-2024
Anadolu Wheat Shipping Co.
B-11/B-12 Sukhoor Disc Wheat North Star 13-03-2024
Alkhaleej II in Bulk International
B-14/B-15 Ince Inebolu Disc Wheat North Star 17-03-2024
in Bulk International
B-16/B-17 Eastern Disc Ledend Shipping
Camellia General & Logistics 17-03-2024
Cargo
Nmb-1 Al Imran 2 Load Rice N.S Shipping 13-03-2024
Line
Nmb-1 Rabani Load Rice Al Faizan 08-03-2024
International
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-25 Haj Load Crystal Sea 18-03-2024
Muhammed Cement Service
B-26/B-27 Xin Ning D/L Cosco Shipping 19-03-2024
Bo Container Line Pak
B-28/B-29 X-Press D/L X-Press Feeders 19-03-2024
Salween Container Shipping
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3/ One D/L Ocean Network 19-03-2024
Saptl-2 Matrix Container Express Pak
Saptl-4 Ningbo D/L Hapag-Lloyd 19-03-2024
Express Container Pakistan
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Dolce Vita 20-03-2024 Disc. Wheat North Star
International
One Matrix 20-03-2024 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pak
Ningbo 20-03-2024 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd
Express Pakistan
Expected Arrivals
Sm Tianjin 20-03-2024 D/L Container Rahmat Shipping
Pvt Ltd
Vancover 20-03-2024 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan
Pvt Ltd
Trans Spring 20-03-2024 L/51000 Ocean Service
Clinkers
Hakuba 21-03-2024 D/2776 Gac Pakistan
Galaxy Base Oil Pvt Ltd
Esl Nhava 20-03-2024 D/L Container Allied Logistic
Sheva SMCPvt Ltd
Nyk Vesta 21-03-2024 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Star Blessing 21-03-2024 D/L Container Tasamarine
& Logistics
Avigator 21-03-2024 D/42238 Seahawks
General Cargo (Pvt) Limited
Kurobe 21-03-2024 D/1401 Steel Gac Pakistan
& G.C (Pvt) Limited
Ship Sailed
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
M.T. Mardan 20-03-2024 Tanker -
SeapowerII 20-03-2024 Wheat -
Oscar 1 20-03-2024 Repair -
Yangze8 20-03-2024 Wheat -
Blue Phoenix 20-03-2024 Tanker -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-2 Evriali Cement Asia Marine Mar. 16th, 2024
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
PIBT Desert Clinker GSA Mar. 16th, 2024
Virtue
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
FOTCO Log Mogas Alpine Mar. 19th, 2024
Sparta
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
FAP Crater Wheat Alpine Mar. 18th, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL Kano LNG GSA Mar. 19th, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Bateleur LPG M Mar. 17th, 2024
International
DEPARTURE
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
MSC Shy Container MSC PAK Mar. 20th, 2024
Melody Rice Star Shipping -do-
Umm Bab LNG GSA -do-
OUTERANCHORAGE
Maersk
Container GAC Mar. 20th, 2024
Maersk Cabo
Verde Container GAC -do-
Trans Spring Steel Coil Universal Shipping -do-
Gaschem
Leda Chemicals Alpine -do-
Bharadwaj River Sand Crystal Sea Shipp Waiting for berths
Bolan Gas oil Alpine -do-
Belforest Canola Seed Ocean Service -do-
Pindos Cement Crystal Sea Shipp -do-
Nimble Nicky Iron Ore Universal Shipping -do-
Forshun Palm oil
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
APL
Southampton Container GAC Mar. 21st, 2024
Patreas LPG Universal Shipping -do-
