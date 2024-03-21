AIRLINK 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
Markets Print 2024-03-21

Shipping Intelligence

Published 21 Mar, 2024

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (March 20, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              M.T Quetta     Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                                 Oil            Ship Corpt         18-03-2024
B-2/B-3           Xt             Load           Trans Fast Logistics
                  Prosperity     Ethanol        Pvt Ltd            19-03-2024
B-5               Dolce Vita     Disc           North Star         07-03-2024
                                 Wheat          International
B-10 B-11         Ince           Disc           Eastwind           19-03-2024
                  Anadolu        Wheat          Shipping Co.
B-11/B-12         Sukhoor        Disc Wheat     North Star         13-03-2024
                  Alkhaleej II   in Bulk        International
B-14/B-15         Ince Inebolu   Disc Wheat     North Star         17-03-2024
                                 in Bulk        International
B-16/B-17         Eastern        Disc           Ledend Shipping
                  Camellia       General        & Logistics        17-03-2024
                                 Cargo
Nmb-1             Al Imran 2     Load Rice      N.S Shipping       13-03-2024
                                                Line
Nmb-1             Rabani         Load Rice      Al Faizan          08-03-2024
                                                International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-25              Haj            Load           Crystal Sea        18-03-2024
                  Muhammed       Cement         Service
B-26/B-27         Xin Ning       D/L            Cosco Shipping     19-03-2024
                  Bo             Container      Line Pak
B-28/B-29         X-Press        D/L            X-Press Feeders    19-03-2024
                  Salween        Container      Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3/          One            D/L            Ocean Network      19-03-2024
Saptl-2           Matrix         Container      Express Pak
Saptl-4           Ningbo         D/L            Hapag-Lloyd        19-03-2024
                  Express        Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Dolce Vita        20-03-2024     Disc. Wheat                       North Star
                                                                International
One Matrix        20-03-2024     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                                  Express Pak
Ningbo            20-03-2024     D/L Container                    Hapag-Lloyd
Express                                                              Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Sm Tianjin        20-03-2024     D/L Container                Rahmat Shipping
                                                                      Pvt Ltd
Vancover          20-03-2024     D/L Container                  Oocl Pakistan
                                                                      Pvt Ltd
Trans Spring      20-03-2024     L/51000                        Ocean Service
                                 Clinkers
Hakuba            21-03-2024     D/2776                          Gac Pakistan
Galaxy                           Base Oil                             Pvt Ltd
Esl Nhava         20-03-2024     D/L Container                Allied Logistic
Sheva                                                              SMCPvt Ltd
Nyk Vesta         21-03-2024     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Star Blessing     21-03-2024     D/L Container                     Tasamarine
                                                                  & Logistics
Avigator          21-03-2024     D/42238                             Seahawks
                                 General Cargo                  (Pvt) Limited
Kurobe            21-03-2024     D/1401 Steel                    Gac Pakistan
                                 & G.C                          (Pvt) Limited
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T. Mardan       20-03-2024     Tanker                                     -
SeapowerII        20-03-2024     Wheat                                      -
Oscar 1           20-03-2024     Repair                                     -
Yangze8           20-03-2024     Wheat                                      -
Blue Phoenix      20-03-2024     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2              Evriali        Cement         Asia Marine   Mar. 16th, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Desert         Clinker        GSA           Mar. 16th, 2024
                  Virtue
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Log            Mogas          Alpine        Mar. 19th, 2024
                  Sparta
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Crater         Wheat          Alpine        Mar. 18th, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL             Kano           LNG            GSA           Mar. 19th, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Bateleur       LPG            M             Mar. 17th, 2024
                                                International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC Shy           Container      MSC PAK                      Mar. 20th, 2024
Melody            Rice           Star Shipping                           -do-
Umm Bab           LNG            GSA                                     -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Maersk
                  Container      GAC                          Mar. 20th, 2024
Maersk Cabo
Verde             Container      GAC                                     -do-
Trans Spring      Steel Coil     Universal Shipping                      -do-
Gaschem
Leda              Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Bharadwaj         River Sand     Crystal Sea Shipp         Waiting for berths
Bolan             Gas oil        Alpine                                  -do-
Belforest         Canola Seed    Ocean Service                           -do-
Pindos            Cement         Crystal Sea Shipp                       -do-
Nimble Nicky      Iron Ore       Universal Shipping                      -do-
Forshun           Palm oil
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
APL
Southampton       Container      GAC                          Mar. 21st, 2024
Patreas           LPG            Universal Shipping                      -do-
=============================================================================

