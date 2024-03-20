AIRLINK 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-13.87%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.84%)
DFML 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
DGKC 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-3.06%)
FCCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.78%)
FFBL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HBL 108.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUBC 116.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 6.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.49%)
KOSM 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.66%)
MLCF 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.72%)
OGDC 122.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PIAA 25.68 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.66%)
PPL 108.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.11%)
PRL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
PTC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.48%)
SEARL 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.45%)
SNGP 62.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.71%)
SSGC 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.93%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 71.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,760 Increased By 8.6 (0.13%)
BR30 22,549 Decreased By -97.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 65,732 Increased By 229.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 21,732 Increased By 10.8 (0.05%)
US stocks dip ahead of Fed rate decision

AFP Published 20 Mar, 2024 08:14pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks dipped early Wednesday ahead of a Federal Reserve decision expected to shed light on the prospects for interest rate cuts in the coming months.

While the Fed is widely expected to maintain its current interest rate level, markets are fixated on whether the central bank will still forecast three interest rate cuts in 2024.

Unfavorable guidance on rate cuts or an unexpectedly hawkish tone at Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference could lead to “an outsized, negative reaction,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

S&P 500, Nasdaq fall in lead-up to Fed meeting; chip stocks down

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 percent at 39,087.43.

The broad-based S&P 500 also declined 0.1 percent to 5,175.11, along with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which stood at 16,147.06.

Among individual companies, Chipotle Mexican Grill jumped 6.3 percent after announcing a stock split that grants investors 50 shares for each current holding in what the chain called “one of the biggest stock splits in New York Stock Exchange history.”

Wall Street US stocks

