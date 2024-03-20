AIRLINK 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.79%)
China 2024 coal output seen about 1% higher, industry group says

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2024 01:26pm

BEIJING: China’s coal output is expected to increase 36 million metric tons, or 0.8%, to about 4.7 billion tonnes in 2024, a Chinese coal industry group said on Wednesday.

The China Coal Transportation and Distribution Association (CCTD) expects the ongoing decline in domestic coal prices to accelerate, partly due to weakness in its real estate markets, said Feng Huamin, senior analyst at CCTD’s research department.

Feng also said he expects the coal producing hub of Shanxi to cut output this year, partly due to a slew of accidents in the recent past.

China’s Jan-Feb coal output slips 4% on high stockpiles, weak price forecasts

Many coal producers are also slowing production currently due to high stockpiles, he said.

