AIRLINK 62.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.08%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
DGKC 68.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.5%)
FCCL 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
FFBL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.5%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HBL 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.25 (-4.62%)
HUBC 116.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.87%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.41%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.83%)
MLCF 36.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
OGDC 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
PAEL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.64%)
PIAA 22.22 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 110.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.72%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
PTC 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.01%)
SEARL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.38%)
SNGP 63.51 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
SSGC 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TELE 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.76%)
TPLP 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TRG 70.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.23%)
UNITY 24.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.35%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
BR100 6,697 Increased By 17.1 (0.26%)
BR30 22,597 Increased By 13.7 (0.06%)
KSE100 64,900 Increased By 83.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,552 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s Jan-Feb coal output slips 4% on high stockpiles, weak price forecasts

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2024 12:24pm

BEIJING: China’s coal production in January and February fell 4% from the previous year as high stockpiles and forecast lower prices up a damper on mining output.

China, the world’s largest producer, mined 705.27 million metric tons of coal in the first two months of the year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday, down from 734.23 million in the corresponding 2023 period.

China releases combined data for January and February to account for distortion caused by the irregular timing of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, which fell in February this year.

Two China-based traders, who declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the media, said the decline was expected as mines had been cutting back on production.

Some mines also took a longer than usual break for the Lunar New Year because stockpiles are at such a high level, one of the traders said.

The other trader said mines were trimming their production plans in expectation of lower prices. A series of accidents has also weighed on production as local regulators have instituted stricter safety curbs.

Power sector: contributions of Sahiwal coal-fired power plant

Last month, regulators in China’s largest coal mining province of Shanxi told miners to curb production in a bid to prevent serious accidents.

Fatalities, which are not uncommon in coal mines, surged over 50% in the northern province last year.

Despite the curbs, two more accidents occurred in Shanxi and the eastern Anhui province, killing at least 12 people on March 11.

Dennis Ip, an analyst with Daiwa Capital Markets, said in a client note last week that the fatalities posed an “increased possibility” that production controls could spread to other provinces, because they occurred during China’s most important political meeting, the March 5-11 National People’s Congress (NPC), or parliament.

Shanxi’s vice governor also told the parliamentary meeting in early March that the province would “stabilise” coal production this year, unlike 2023 when provincial officials targeted an increase of 60 million tons.

Total national coal output reached a record high of 4.66 billion tons last year amid a push to ensure energy security.

coal China coal

Comments

200 characters

China’s Jan-Feb coal output slips 4% on high stockpiles, weak price forecasts

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal increase against US dollar

Divided expectation: SBP set to announce keenly-awaited monetary policy today

Manually or electronically: President says taxpayers to get equal treatment

330MW Mine-Mouth Project at Thar coal fields: PPIB seeks update from KE on buying process

Oil prices build on last week’s strength as supply risks rise

Brownfield Refinery Policy: PM for arranging signing ceremony of refinery upgrade agreements

FBR restructuring plan: Major impediment to implementation seems to be bureaucracy itself

Leghari made minister for Power Div

Air Chief given one-year extension

World Bank downgrades performance of $200m KPHCIP

Read more stories