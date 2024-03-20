AIRLINK 64.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.5%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-13.7%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
DFML 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.23%)
DGKC 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.4%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
FFL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.83%)
GGL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
HBL 108.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.34%)
HUBC 117.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.17%)
KOSM 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (6.45%)
MLCF 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
OGDC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.02%)
PAEL 23.14 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.67%)
PIAA 25.68 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.49%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.1%)
PPL 111.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
PRL 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.52%)
PTC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.48%)
SEARL 53.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.47%)
SNGP 63.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.71%)
SSGC 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
TELE 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TPLP 10.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 72.26 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.35%)
UNITY 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
BR100 6,793 Increased By 42.4 (0.63%)
BR30 22,797 Increased By 150.1 (0.66%)
KSE100 65,930 Increased By 427 (0.65%)
KSE30 21,841 Increased By 120.1 (0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Banks, energy stocks push Australian shares higher; Fed decision in focus

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2024 10:16am

Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, supported by financials and energy stocks, while investors turn their focus to the US Federal Reserve’s meeting that is expected to give clues about the pace at which it will likely lower interest rates this year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.2% at 7,720.1 points by 1208 GMT, on track for a third day of gains, if trend holds.

The benchmark closed 0.4% higher on Tuesday. In line with market’s expectations, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held rates steady on Tuesday, signalling an easing in its hawkish tone from February meeting minutes.

“The board is not ruling anything in or out,” the RBA said in a statement, compared with its previous note citing “a further increase in interest rates cannot be ruled out”.

Financial markets are now considering the chance that the Fed might reduce the number of projected rate cuts this year to two from three on the back of last week’s stronger-than-expected US inflation data.

Back in Sydney, financial stocks weighed in on the bourse, rising 0.4% with the “Big Four” banks adding between 0.4% and 0.8%.

Trailing behind, energy stocks advanced nearly 1% to a month-high on oil prices rising to multi-month highs for the second straight session after attacks on Russian refineries raised concerns regarding global petroleum supplies.

Sector majors Woodside Energy and Santos added 1.1% and 0.5%, respectively.

Miners, banks pull down Australian shares; RBA in focus

Miners edged 0.1% higher, with iron prices to a near one-week high amid growing interest for stockpiling in top consumer China.

Top miners BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue rose 0.4%, 0.6% and 1.3%, respectively.

Gold stocks slid 2%, as bullion prices receded on a strong dollar.

Shares of Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining lost 2.1% and 1.8%, respectively.

Among company news, South32 retreated as much as 3.5% to a one-month low after the company withdrew its fiscal 2024 forecast for Australian manganese production.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,803.42 points.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Banks, energy stocks push Australian shares higher; Fed decision in focus

Blome apprised of govt’s approach to IMF lending

IMF comes up with new ‘wish list’

Chinese ambassador meets Aurangzeb: CPEC’s next phase to focus on monetisation of earlier gains

COAS Munir, Saudi crown prince discuss defence, security cooperation

Govt yet to firm up strategy to overcome electricity challenge

APTMA shares ‘policy roadmap’ with minister Jam

Non-submission of comments: PHC attaches salary of FBR chief?

Section 22 (2) of Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Act: SC explains how an insured person can avail exception

Jul-Feb ITeS export remittances rise 14.9pc to $1.977bn YoY

IMF-Govt talks conclude

Read more stories