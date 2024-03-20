AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
Pakistan

COAS Munir, Saudi crown prince discuss defence, security cooperation

  • Crown prince expresses desire to further strengthen bilateral ties with Pakistan
BR Web Desk Published 20 Mar, 2024 09:00am

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud discussed regional peace and security, bilateral defence and security cooperation.

COAS Munir visited Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on an official visit, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement today.

Govt hints at lifting trade with Saudi Arabia up to $20bn

It said that COAS called on Defence Minister of KSA HRH Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, His Excellency General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, Chief of General Staff (CGS) Saudi Armed Forces and Engineer Talal Abdullah Al Otaibi, Assistant Minister of Defence of KSA and other senior military leadership.

“Prince Mohammad Bin Salman highlighted that KSA and Pakistan have historic brotherly and strong relations, and both countries have always stood up for each other,” the ISPR said.

Saudi crown prince reaffirms full support for Pakistan

Crown prince also expressed desire to further strengthen the bilateral ties and that KSA will always standby with Pakistan in future as well, the statement said.

“COAS thanked the Saudi leadership for the warm sentiments and support for Pakistan,” ISPR concluded.

ISPR Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir foreign visits

