AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.4%)
DFML 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
DGKC 66.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.9%)
FCCL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.92%)
FFBL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.34%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
HBL 108.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.24%)
HUBC 116.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.79%)
OGDC 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.19%)
PAEL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
PIAA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 111.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.47%)
SEARL 53.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
SNGP 63.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.64%)
SSGC 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.55%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.13%)
TPLP 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.24%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.61%)
UNITY 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 52.9 (0.79%)
BR30 22,646 Increased By 28.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 65,503 Increased By 612.1 (0.94%)
KSE30 21,721 Increased By 185.1 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-20

Skies looking brighter for PIA, says UK aviation official

Recorder Report Published 20 Mar, 2024 03:00am

KARACHI: The skies are looking brighter for Pakistan's national carrier as appreciation poured in from a top UK official for the exceptional performance of Pakistan's aviation regulator, raising prospects for the resumption of PIA flights to Britain soon.

Mohammad Abdul Ghaffar, the First Secretary Aviation at the UK High Commission, lauded the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority's stellar showing in the recently concluded ICAO full-scale security audit. His commendation during a ceremony at Islamabad International Airport has renewed optimism about the revival of PIA's direct air links with the United Kingdom.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the Islamabad International Airport for handing over equipment for an Aviation Security Screeners Computer Based Training and Checking Program, Ghaffar lauded PCAA's achievements in the audit and commended their efforts to enhance aviation security measures in Pakistan.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone in the partnership between the UK Department for Transport and PCAA, with the UK government generously providing the training program and computers for the Directorate of Aviation Security PCAA.

Air Cdre Retd Shahid Qadir, Director Aviation Security PCAA, and Airport Manager Aftab Gillani received the equipment from Ghaffar, who reiterated the UK's commitment to supporting PCAA's endeavors.

The provision of the computer-based 'Threat Image Recognition' training program and hardware will enable PCAA to comply with another ICAO requirement of checking screeners from the aviation industry, including airlines, Airport Security Force, cargo handlers, and others through a computer-based system.

This collaborative effort demonstrates the dedication of both organizations to enhancing aviation security regulatory capabilities in alignment with the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The computers provided will be utilized to operate the Computer Based Training program and enhance the effectiveness of the screeners' checking mechanism.

As Pakistan continues to strengthen its aviation security measures, this milestone in partnership with the UK Department for Transport underscores the country's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and security in its civil aviation operations, potentially paving the way for the resumption of PIA flights to the UK in near future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PIA UK aviation

Comments

200 characters

Skies looking brighter for PIA, says UK aviation official

IMF comes up with new ‘wish list’

Chinese ambassador meets Aurangzeb: CPEC’s next phase to focus on monetisation of earlier gains

RDA fetches $141m inflows in Feb

Feb C/A posts $128m surplus

IMF-Govt talks conclude

Govt yet to firm up strategy to overcome electricity challenge

APTMA shares ‘policy roadmap’ with minister Jam

Non-submission of comments: PHC attaches salary of FBR chief?

Section 22 (2) of Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Act: SC explains how an insured person can avail exception

Jul-Feb ITeS export remittances rise 14.9pc to $1.977bn YoY

Read more stories