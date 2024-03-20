Skies looking brighter for PIA, says UK aviation official

KARACHI: The skies are looking brighter for Pakistan's national carrier as appreciation poured in from a top UK official for the exceptional performance of Pakistan's aviation regulator, raising prospects for the resumption of PIA flights to Britain soon.

Mohammad Abdul Ghaffar, the First Secretary Aviation at the UK High Commission, lauded the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority's stellar showing in the recently concluded ICAO full-scale security audit. His commendation during a ceremony at Islamabad International Airport has renewed optimism about the revival of PIA's direct air links with the United Kingdom.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the Islamabad International Airport for handing over equipment for an Aviation Security Screeners Computer Based Training and Checking Program, Ghaffar lauded PCAA's achievements in the audit and commended their efforts to enhance aviation security measures in Pakistan.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone in the partnership between the UK Department for Transport and PCAA, with the UK government generously providing the training program and computers for the Directorate of Aviation Security PCAA.

Air Cdre Retd Shahid Qadir, Director Aviation Security PCAA, and Airport Manager Aftab Gillani received the equipment from Ghaffar, who reiterated the UK's commitment to supporting PCAA's endeavors.

The provision of the computer-based 'Threat Image Recognition' training program and hardware will enable PCAA to comply with another ICAO requirement of checking screeners from the aviation industry, including airlines, Airport Security Force, cargo handlers, and others through a computer-based system.

This collaborative effort demonstrates the dedication of both organizations to enhancing aviation security regulatory capabilities in alignment with the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The computers provided will be utilized to operate the Computer Based Training program and enhance the effectiveness of the screeners' checking mechanism.

As Pakistan continues to strengthen its aviation security measures, this milestone in partnership with the UK Department for Transport underscores the country's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and security in its civil aviation operations, potentially paving the way for the resumption of PIA flights to the UK in near future.

