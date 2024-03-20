AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
FESCO electrifies 85 villages in Feb

Published 20 Mar, 2024

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has electrified 85 villages in its region during the month of February with an estimated cost of Rs 148.813 million while Rs 14.563 million spent on the completion of 2 High Tension (HT) and Rs 53.844 on 65 Low Tension (LT) proposals.

One special directive of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr Muhammad Amir and under the supervision of Project Director (PD) Construction FESCO Ibrar Ahmed Project Directorate spent Rs 15.217 million on completion of 17 LT proposals in Faisalabad, Rs 20.614 million on 14 LT proposals in Jhang, Rs 18.013 million on 19 LT proposals in Sargodha.

Similarly, Rs 50.861 million were spent on electrification of 25 villages in Faisalabad, Rs 43.964 million on electrification of 26 villages in Jhang, Rs 28.673 million on electrification of 17 villages in Sargodha and Rs 25.315 million on electrification of 17 new villages in Mianwali circle. FESCO Project Construction Directorate completed two HT proposals in Faisalabad with the cost of Rs 14.563 million.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr Muhammd Amir has appreciated the performance of the Project Construction Directorate and directed them to complete the more projects with the same zeal and dedication so that maximum relief could be provided to the FESCO consumers.

