Mar 20, 2024
Pakistan

‘Thalassemia centers to be established at divisional level’

Recorder Report Published 20 Mar, 2024

LAHORE: The Punjab government will establish state-of-the-art Thalassemia centers in every division, to provide blood transfusion facilities for thalassemia children, provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazeer, said.

While inaugurating the newly established Surgical Tower at Mansoor Riaz Trust Hospital, Imran said, “Blood Transfusion Authority was established during our time but the succeeding government failed to implement the legislation on thalassemia for prevention and timely treatment of thalassemia.”

Khawaja Imran Nazeer said that conducive environment will be provided to foreign investment in the health sector under public-private partnership. He also visited the general, thalassemia wards, and other departments of the trust hospital.

The minister was told that 2000 thalassemia children were given blood transfusions facility during the last 5 years in the hospital. Imran Nazeer said that Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital to be equipped with modern facilities will be established in Lahore, adding that all government hospitals and BHUs and RHCs will be completed in one year.

The minister said the Punjab government has formed a health advisory committee for the first time to bring revolutionary changes in the health system. The health advisory committee will serve as a think tank of the health department, he added.

