AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.4%)
DFML 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
DGKC 66.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.9%)
FCCL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.92%)
FFBL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.34%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
HBL 108.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.24%)
HUBC 116.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.79%)
OGDC 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.19%)
PAEL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
PIAA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 111.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.47%)
SEARL 53.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
SNGP 63.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.64%)
SSGC 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.55%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.13%)
TPLP 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.24%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.61%)
UNITY 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 52.9 (0.79%)
BR30 22,646 Increased By 28.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 65,503 Increased By 612.1 (0.94%)
KSE30 21,721 Increased By 185.1 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-20

Financials, energy boost European shares

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2024 03:00am

PARIS: European stocks ended higher on Tuesday buoyed by strength in financial and energy sectors, while investors turned their focus to upcoming interest rate decisions from global central banks, including the US Federal Reserve.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.3%, snapping a three-day losing streak.

The energy sector was among the top gainers with an 1.4% advance, as oil prices hit four-month highs.

Financial stocks were a major boost, with the banking index climbing 1.1%, led by gains in Germany’s Commerzbank.

Investor focus remains on the Fed’s monetary policy decision on Wednesday, after last week’s hotter-than-expected inflation data prompted traders to reduce their bets for a June interest rate cut.

Among other top central banks, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) ended eight years of negative interest rates on Tuesday, while the Bank of England is due to deliver its interest rate verdict later in the week.

The BOJ announcement “turned out to be kind of a non-event and so now, it’s wait and see (for) what the Fed and the Bank of England has to say,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank looks poised to initiate the rate-cut cycle in June after a string of policymakers, including ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos, hinted at such a possibility.

Keeping a lid on gains was a 0.4% decline in Europe’s technology stocks.

“Technology stocks are weaker because of the profit-taking we’re seeing in the US and other global technology stocks,” Sosnick added.

Unilever rose 3.1% after the company said it plans to spin off its ice cream unit into a standalone business, as the consumer goods group announced a new cost-savings programme that would cut 7,500 jobs.

Property platform Hemnet jumped 7.6% to the top of STOXX 600 after Jefferies raised its rating on the stock, while Siemens dropped 5.8% after its finance chief commented that revenues at its flagship digital industries division will be flat in the second quarter.

Atos shares slumped 19% after the company said Airbus had called off discussions about buying the French software firm’s BDS cybersecurity unit.

German investor morale improved more than expected in March on expectations of an ECB interest rate cut and positive signs out of China, the ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday. The DAX index ended up 0.3%.

European stocks STOXX 600 index

Comments

200 characters

Financials, energy boost European shares

IMF comes up with new ‘wish list’

Chinese ambassador meets Aurangzeb: CPEC’s next phase to focus on monetisation of earlier gains

RDA fetches $141m inflows in Feb

Feb C/A posts $128m surplus

IMF-Govt talks conclude

Govt yet to firm up strategy to overcome electricity challenge

APTMA shares ‘policy roadmap’ with minister Jam

Non-submission of comments: PHC attaches salary of FBR chief?

Section 22 (2) of Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Act: SC explains how an insured person can avail exception

Jul-Feb ITeS export remittances rise 14.9pc to $1.977bn YoY

Read more stories