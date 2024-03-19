Vladimir Putin is not the legitimate president of Russia: Yulia Navalnaya

LONDON: Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, said on Tuesday that Vladimir Putin was not the legitimate president of Russia and that the official results of the election had no meaning.

Yulia Navalnaya urges Russians to join election day protest against Putin

“We proved to ourselves and others that Putin is not our president. We did not elect him,” Navalnaya said of the “Noon Against Putin” protests held on the last day of the presidential election on 17 March.