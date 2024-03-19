AIRLINK 63.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.41%)
Bitcoin slides 5% as profit-taking sweeps crypto

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2024 12:31pm

LONDON/SINGAPORE: Bitcoin fell by as much as 5.7% on Tuesday in its largest one-day drop in two weeks, as a wave of selling hit cryptocurrencies and other risk assets, such as stocks.

The price was last down 5.25% at $63,806, having hit a two-week low of $63,555, while ether dropped 5.1% to $3,326.

Bitcoin is still showing a 52% gain for the year so far, as investors have piled into US exchange-traded funds backed by spot bitcoin.

