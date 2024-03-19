AIRLINK 63.45 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.01%)
Japan’s 10-year JGB yield rises ahead of BOJ policy decision

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2024 11:16am

TOKYO: Japan’s 10-year government bond yield rose on Tuesday, as investors braced for the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) decision to exit from ultra-loose monetary settings as the central bank concludes its two-day meeting later in the day.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point (bp) to 0.765%.

The two-year government bond yield, which is highly sensitive to the policy shift, rose 1 bp to 0.19%. The BOJ is expected to end its negative rate policy and ditch its yield curve control, which the central bank uses to control moves of the 10-year government bond yields.

Japan’s 10-year bond yield hits 3-month high amid BOJ policy shift bets

The BOJ will likely set the overnight call rate its new target and guide it in a range of 0-0.1% by paying 0.1% interest on excess reserves financial institutions park with the central bank.

Japan's 10 year government bond

