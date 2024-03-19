AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
DFML 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
DGKC 68.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
FFBL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.46%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-4.53%)
HUBC 116.79 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.41%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.48%)
MLCF 36.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.74%)
PAEL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PIAA 22.22 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 110.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.78%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
PTC 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.01%)
SEARL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.67 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.05%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.45%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 70.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.53%)
UNITY 24.04 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 18 (0.27%)
BR30 22,618 Increased By 34.8 (0.15%)
KSE100 64,891 Increased By 74 (0.11%)
KSE30 21,536 Decreased By -21 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-19

‘Utilisation of Funds held in ESFCAs’: PRGMEA urges SBP to implement directives

Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2024 04:53am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) has commended the State Bank of Pakistan for its directives issued on Feb 23, 2024, regarding the “Utilisation of Funds held in Exporters’ Special Foreign Currency Accounts” (ESFCAs).

However, the association has expressed strong concerns over the non-implementation of these directives by commercial banks, despite the passage of numerous days.

In a statement released on Monday, PRGMEA Central Chairman Mubashar Naseer Butt highlighted that the SBP, through its circular, had drawn attention to Para 40 of Chapter 12 (Exports) of the Foreign Exchange Manual. This section delineates the purposes for utilising retained funds in Exporters’ Special Foreign Currency Accounts (ESFCAs).

Butt noted that the central bank has further liberalised the utilisation of retained funds to facilitate exporters and promote ease of doing business. This includes allowing exporters to freely utilise funds held in ESFCAs for various payments abroad of current account nature, for their business purposes, without prior SBP approval. Additionally, on exporters’ request, Authorised Dealers may issue debit cards against ESFCAs balances.

Expressing dismay, Butt remarked that it is highly troubling that banks have completely disregarded this facilitation to exporters. There is a lack of practical commitment to adhering to the directive, reflecting weak administrative control of the central bank over the banking industry.

Butt emphasised the significance of the apparel industry as Pakistan’s leading national industry, providing employment to millions directly or indirectly, and contributing billions of dollars in foreign exchange earnings. He underscored the industry’s substantial export potential and its significant role in the growth of the Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector.

Butt urged the State Bank of Pakistan to take strict notice of the non-implementation of its directives by the banking industry and called for immediate action to enforce the directives in both spirit and letter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SBP funds PRGMEA Mubashar Naseer Butt ESFCAs

Comments

200 characters

‘Utilisation of Funds held in ESFCAs’: PRGMEA urges SBP to implement directives

Discos’ tariffs for February: CPPA-G seeks Rs5 per unit positive adjustment

ADB approves $250m for two power transmission projects

PSO says LNG business ‘bleeding’ its resources

Talks with IMF extended to today

Policy rate kept unchanged at 22pc

Three-month Punjab budget: govt presents proposals

Levying tax on annual rental value property: SC questions Sindh govt for not considering matter

Misinvoicing issue: Directorate of Valuation implements ‘LIVE’ System

‘Revenue requirements’: Sindh industries and PLL reject SSGC’s plea

Power consumers: President confirms FTO’s decision

Read more stories