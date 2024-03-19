PPAF awarded International Energy Workforce Award 2024 by EI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has been honoured with the esteemed International Energy Workforce Award 2024 by the Energy Institute (EI) of the United Kingdom, said a press release issued on Monday.

This accolade underscores PPAF’s exceptional dedication to building a skilled workforce and combating climate change through its Renewable Energy Programme in remote regions of Pakistan.

The Renewable Energy Programme of PPAF, distinguished among entries from 29 countries, has showcased a steadfast commitment to fostering a diverse and skilled workforce for sustainable development. CEO of PPAF, Nadir Gul Barech, expressed his gratitude, emphasizing that this recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of their team and communities towards a sustainable and equitable energy future in Pakistan.

Highlighting the impact of the Renewable Energy Programme, Barech disclosed that over 3,800 projects with a cumulative capacity of 13.8MW have been implemented, benefiting more than 300,000 individuals. These initiatives have significantly enhanced the quality of life for beneficiary communities, fostering economic activity while reducing environmental impact.

Barech reiterated PPAF’s commitment to complementing the efforts of the Government of Pakistan in poverty reduction initiatives across the country. He further elaborated on PPAF’s workforce, emphasizing their collaboration with over 135 civil society organisations for community-led development interventions.

Moreover, the PPAF remains dedicated to promoting equity, diversity, and inclusion while nurturing future talents for the energy transition through strategic partnerships. This recognition from the Energy Institute underscores Pakistan’s strides towards sustainable development and reinforces its position as a leader in combating climate change on a global scale.

The International Energy Workforce Award is a prestigious honour bestowed annually by the Energy Institute, recognizing organizations and teams worldwide for their remarkable contributions to workforce development, engagement, and technical innovation in the energy sector. The PPAF’s receipt of this award reaffirms its pivotal role in driving positive change and fostering resilience in Pakistan’s energy landscape.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024