LHC issues non-bailable warrants of Moonis’ wife

Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2024 04:53am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Tehreen Elahi, wife of former federal minister Moonis Elahi, for not attending the proceedings of an appeal seeking cancellation of their pre-arrest bail in a money laundering case.

Last month, a division bench had issued bailable warrants for the arrest of Tehreem Elahi, wife of Moonis. The bench issued her non-bailable arrest warrants for a date to be fixed after Eidul Fitr holidays. The prosecution filed the appeal seeking cancellation of bail of PTI President Parvez Elahi’s wife Qaisera Elahi, son Rasikh Elahi, daughter-in-law Zara Elahi and others.

The FIA alleged that the sons and the daughters-in-law of former chief minister Elahi committed money laundering through a low cadre employee of the Punjab Assembly. It said the suspects used bank accounts of Qaiser Iqbal Bhatti, a peon of the assembly, to launder money. The agency said unexplained transactions of millions of rupees had been traced in the accounts of the peon and the children of Elahi. Moonis has been declared a proclaimed offender in the case.

