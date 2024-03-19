AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
DFML 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
DGKC 68.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
FFBL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.46%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-4.53%)
HUBC 116.79 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.41%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.48%)
MLCF 36.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.74%)
PAEL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PIAA 22.22 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 110.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.78%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
PTC 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.01%)
SEARL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.67 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.05%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.45%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 70.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.53%)
UNITY 24.04 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 18 (0.27%)
BR30 22,618 Increased By 34.8 (0.15%)
KSE100 64,891 Increased By 74 (0.11%)
KSE30 21,536 Decreased By -21 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-19

‘Clean Punjab’ campaign progressing rapidly: DC

Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2024 04:53am

LAHORE: District Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider has said that the Punjab Chief Minister’s ‘Clean Punjab’ campaign was progressing rapidly; cleanliness, beautification and decoration work were underway in five villages of Lahore.

She expressed these views while chairing a meeting on Monday which was also attended by Assistant Commissioner Cantonment Nabeel Memon and relevant officers. The meeting was told that under the ‘Clean Punjab’ programme, the work of installing signs boards and plates outside houses has been completed in the shortlisted villages of Barkha Khurd while the installation of boards in alleys, mosques and schools has been completed. It was further informed that drainage and sewage de-slitting work was also underway which will be completed soon.

The DC said recommendations have been sought for the improvement of drainage and sewage in villages. Work was being done under the ‘Clean Punjab’ campaign to beautify villages with the cooperation of WASA, waste management, PHA and other institutions, adding that attention was being paid to rural areas along with cities.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Lahore Corporation (MCL) has intensified its crackdown against the encroachment mafia. Giving the details of the crackdown, MCL Administrator Rafia Haider said the implementation of a zero-tolerance policy against encroachments was underway. “Today, 14 trucks loaded with encroachment material were seized while 133 counters and items were confiscated for encroachment violations. Moreover, over 383 banners and stickers have been removed from various parts of the city. In addition, awareness campaigns regarding anti-encroachment have been organized, including two sessions for trader organizations,” she added.

The operations were carried out in Green Town, Circular Road in Ravi Zone, areas adjacent to Jain Mandir in Data Ganj Bakhsh Zone, Abid Market, Temple Road and Ghazi Road areas.

She averred that encroachments of public spaces on important city roads will not be permitted. She directed the chief and zonal officers to conduct field visits during Ramadan to oversee anti-encroachment activities. “Monitoring of commercial activities within specified limits in all zones was also in progress; no leniency will be tolerated from the officers' side. The crackdown against the encroachment mafia will continue in collaboration with traffic police,” she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Rafia Haider Clean Punjab

Comments

200 characters

‘Clean Punjab’ campaign progressing rapidly: DC

Discos’ tariffs for February: CPPA-G seeks Rs5 per unit positive adjustment

ADB approves $250m for two power transmission projects

PSO says LNG business ‘bleeding’ its resources

Talks with IMF extended to today

Policy rate kept unchanged at 22pc

Three-month Punjab budget: govt presents proposals

Levying tax on annual rental value property: SC questions Sindh govt for not considering matter

Misinvoicing issue: Directorate of Valuation implements ‘LIVE’ System

‘Revenue requirements’: Sindh industries and PLL reject SSGC’s plea

Power consumers: President confirms FTO’s decision

Read more stories