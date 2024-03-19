‘Clean Punjab’ campaign progressing rapidly: DC

LAHORE: District Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider has said that the Punjab Chief Minister’s ‘Clean Punjab’ campaign was progressing rapidly; cleanliness, beautification and decoration work were underway in five villages of Lahore.

She expressed these views while chairing a meeting on Monday which was also attended by Assistant Commissioner Cantonment Nabeel Memon and relevant officers. The meeting was told that under the ‘Clean Punjab’ programme, the work of installing signs boards and plates outside houses has been completed in the shortlisted villages of Barkha Khurd while the installation of boards in alleys, mosques and schools has been completed. It was further informed that drainage and sewage de-slitting work was also underway which will be completed soon.

The DC said recommendations have been sought for the improvement of drainage and sewage in villages. Work was being done under the ‘Clean Punjab’ campaign to beautify villages with the cooperation of WASA, waste management, PHA and other institutions, adding that attention was being paid to rural areas along with cities.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Lahore Corporation (MCL) has intensified its crackdown against the encroachment mafia. Giving the details of the crackdown, MCL Administrator Rafia Haider said the implementation of a zero-tolerance policy against encroachments was underway. “Today, 14 trucks loaded with encroachment material were seized while 133 counters and items were confiscated for encroachment violations. Moreover, over 383 banners and stickers have been removed from various parts of the city. In addition, awareness campaigns regarding anti-encroachment have been organized, including two sessions for trader organizations,” she added.

The operations were carried out in Green Town, Circular Road in Ravi Zone, areas adjacent to Jain Mandir in Data Ganj Bakhsh Zone, Abid Market, Temple Road and Ghazi Road areas.

She averred that encroachments of public spaces on important city roads will not be permitted. She directed the chief and zonal officers to conduct field visits during Ramadan to oversee anti-encroachment activities. “Monitoring of commercial activities within specified limits in all zones was also in progress; no leniency will be tolerated from the officers' side. The crackdown against the encroachment mafia will continue in collaboration with traffic police,” she added.

