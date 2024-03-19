Students to get bikes on easy installments in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz along with PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif chaired a meeting in which it was decided to provide bikes to the students on easy installments besides starting hybrid bus services in major cities of the province.

During the meeting, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif suggested that the Punjab government should distribute 20000 electric and petrol motor bikes among the students on easy installments. He said that the government should share financial burden of the students and pay the interest.

Maryam Nawaz endorsed the suggestion and said that Punjab government will give 19,000 petrol and 1,000 electric bikes to the students interest free on easy installments. Bikes will be given to students with traffic license across Punjab in collaboration with Bank of Punjab. Interest will be paid by Punjab government. Students will have to pay Rs 5000 per month installments only. The monthly installment of petrol bike will be Rs 5000 and e-bike installment will be Rs 10000. After the draw in May, delivery of the bikes will be started in the same month.

While 50.50 percent quota will be reserved for male and per mile students, while in villages, 70 percent quota will be reserved for male students and 30 percent quota will be for female students. Applications process will start before Eid; it was decided in the meeting.

Meanwhile, hybrid diesel bus services will be started across Punjab including 300 buses for Lahore, 78 for Rawalpindi, 100 for Multan, and 110 in Faisalabad while 42 buses will be purchase for Bahawalpur.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information Minister Uzma Bukhari, Transport Minister Bilal Akbar, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretaries Transport, Finance and Higher Education Departments, Chairman PITB, Bank of Punjab president and others attended the meeting.

