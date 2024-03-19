By-election to PP-32 Gujrat: ECP directs official to receive nomination papers of Qaisara

ISLAMABAD: The poll body has directed the Returning Officer of Punjab Assembly’s seat PP-32 Gujrat to receive nomination papers of Qaisara Elahi, the wife of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, and three other applicants, on receiving their complaint that “police and other unknown persons are creating hurdles” in the submission of their papers for April 21 by-election.

“The applicants have moved a complaint that you are not present in your office for receiving nomination papers from them and that the police and other unknown persons are creating hurdles in submission of nomination papers in your office,” read a letter from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to RO PP-32 on Monday.

The ECP directed the RO to ensure receiving of nomination papers of Qaisara Elahi, Samaira Elahee Chauhan, Zahra Ikhlas and Rehana Abbas on Monday (the last day for receiving of nomination papers for the by-election) under intimation to the Commission.

Qaisara Elahi was PTI-backed candidate for National Assembly’s seat NA-64 Gujrat whereas Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was PTI—backed contestant for PP-32 Gujrat in last month’s general elections. Both lost to their nephew Chaudhry Salik Hussain from Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) under highly questionable circumstances amidst serious allegations of unprecedented rigging in the February 8 general elections. Hussain retained NA-64 seat and vacated PP-32.

Last Wednesday, the ECP announced to hold by-elections on 23 seats of the Assemblies on April 21, comprising of 19 seats vacated by those candidates who had won more than one seats in the last month’s general elections, and four seats that saw elections postponement due to the deaths of contesting candidates.

The by-polls would be held on the six seats of NA, 12 seats of PA, two seats each of Balochistan Assembly and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, and one Sindh Assembly seat.

On the night of February 8, when the results of the general polls were being announced, the PTI-backed candidates were leading the poll charts with heavy margins against their respective electoral rivals in different constituencies across the country when the ECP’s much-hyped Election Management System (EMS) suddenly broke down and the poll body stopped the announcement of results. Several hours later, when the EMS was restored, the PTI-candidates lost the polls, as per the ECP results.

The ECP is since under fire from public and political circles as well as international stakeholders over allegedly massive rigging in the general polls. Several mainstream political parties and international observers have demanded a comprehensive audit of these elections. Some mainstream political parties have also strongly demanded of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to step down over general polls debacle. The ECP has rejected the poll rigging allegations.

