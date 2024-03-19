AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
DFML 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
DGKC 68.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
FFBL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.46%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-4.53%)
HUBC 116.79 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.41%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.48%)
MLCF 36.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.74%)
PAEL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PIAA 22.22 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 110.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.78%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
PTC 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.01%)
SEARL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.67 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.05%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.45%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 70.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.53%)
UNITY 24.04 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 18 (0.27%)
BR30 22,618 Increased By 34.8 (0.15%)
KSE100 64,891 Increased By 74 (0.11%)
KSE30 21,536 Decreased By -21 (-0.1%)
World Print 2024-03-19

Gunmen kidnap at least 87 in Nigeria’s Kaduna state

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2024 04:53am

KADUNA (Nigeria): Gunmen in Nigeria have kidnapped at least 87 people, including women and children in Kaduna state, residents and police said on Monday, in a fresh attack after an armed gang seized 286 students and staff from a school in early March.

Kidnappings by criminal gangs demanding ransom payments have become an almost daily occurrence in Nigeria, especially in the north, with authorities seemingly powerless to stop them.

Kaduna police spokesperson Mansur Hassan confirmed the incident in Kajuru Station village on Sunday night but could not give a figure of those missing. He said security agents had been deployed to try to rescue the villagers.

Tanko Wada Sarkin, a village head, said 87 people were taken.

Nigeria Mansur Hassan Tanko Wada Sarkin

