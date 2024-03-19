AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
DFML 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
DGKC 68.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
FFBL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.46%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-4.53%)
HUBC 116.79 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.41%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.48%)
MLCF 36.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.74%)
PAEL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PIAA 22.22 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 110.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.78%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
PTC 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.01%)
SEARL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.67 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.05%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.45%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 70.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.53%)
UNITY 24.04 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 18 (0.27%)
BR30 22,618 Increased By 34.8 (0.15%)
KSE100 64,891 Increased By 74 (0.11%)
KSE30 21,536 Decreased By -21 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-03-19

World Bank group to provide Egypt with $6bn over three years

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2024 04:53am

CAIRO: The World Bank Group said on Monday it intends to provide more than $6 billion of support over the coming three years to Egypt, which has been struggling with a foreign currency crunch and gaping budget and balance of payments deficits.

The World Bank Group said $3 billion will go towards government programmes and $3 billion to the private sector, all subject to the group’s board approval.

The announcement follows Egypt’s signing on March 6 of a loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund that expanded IMF support to Egypt by $5 billion and by an announcement on Sunday of $8.1 billion euros in financing from the European Union.

Egypt’s central bank on March 6 let the pound plummet and said it would allow the currency to trade freely. The currency had been fixed against the dollar for 12 months.

Some $3 billion of the World Bank financing will be distributed to the government and its programmes over three years, with the first $1 billion expected to arrive by the end of June, Egypt country director Stephane Guimbert told Reuters.

“Some significant part of that will go to budget support. and then we have a range of programmes on climate, on SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises), etc.,” Guimbert said.

Another $3 billion will be directed through the World Bank Group’s private sector arm, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), including through equity and loans, and will be made up partly by funds mobilised from other investors.

The financing is still subject to the group’s board approval, which is expected before the end of June, Guimbert said. “And then we’ll disburse as soon as we can after that.”

The World Bank programme will focus in part on helping state-owned enterprises “that are not sold, that remain within government control, and the way they are managed, including levelling the playing field with the private sector”, he said.

World Bank Egypt foreign currency Egypt’s central bank

Comments

200 characters

World Bank group to provide Egypt with $6bn over three years

Discos’ tariffs for February: CPPA-G seeks Rs5 per unit positive adjustment

ADB approves $250m for two power transmission projects

PSO says LNG business ‘bleeding’ its resources

Talks with IMF extended to today

Policy rate kept unchanged at 22pc

Three-month Punjab budget: govt presents proposals

Levying tax on annual rental value property: SC questions Sindh govt for not considering matter

Misinvoicing issue: Directorate of Valuation implements ‘LIVE’ System

‘Revenue requirements’: Sindh industries and PLL reject SSGC’s plea

Power consumers: President confirms FTO’s decision

Read more stories