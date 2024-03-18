AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
DFML 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
DGKC 68.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
FFBL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.46%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-4.53%)
HUBC 116.79 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.41%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.48%)
MLCF 36.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.74%)
PAEL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PIAA 22.22 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 110.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.78%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
PTC 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.01%)
SEARL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.67 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.05%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.45%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 70.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.53%)
UNITY 24.04 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 18 (0.27%)
BR30 22,618 Increased By 34.8 (0.15%)
KSE100 64,891 Increased By 74 (0.11%)
KSE30 21,536 Decreased By -21 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil tracks rival oils higher; output expectations, exports cap gains

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2024 04:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures climbed higher on Monday as stronger rival oils helped boost prices, but smaller-than-expected export volumes and higher output estimates in certain regions capped gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 0.47% to 4,240 ringgit ($899.07) by the afternoon closing.

It rose as much as 1.89% earlier in the session before paring some of its gains.

The contract rose to track Chicago soybean oil and Dalian’s palm oil contract’s earlier gains, but a high production figure from the Southern Peninsular Palm Oil Millers Association (SPPOMA) weighed on sentiment, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

The SPPOMA estimated production in March 1-15 jumped 38.8% from the same period last month, traders said.

The export of Malaysian palm oil products for March 1-15 rose 8.4% from shipments in February 1-15, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Friday, while cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported a 3.3% increase in the same period.

Palm oil steady after highest close in more than a year

“As shown from earlier export figures, exports were slower than traders’ expectations,” the trader said.

Dalian’s palm oil contract lost 0.22%, reversing some of its 2.28% gains earlier in the session.

Its most-active soyoil contract rose 0.49%, while soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade dropped 0.24% after hitting its highest level in nearly three months.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may break resistance at 4,326 ringgit and rise into a range of 4,378 ringgit to 4,410 ringgit per metric ton, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil tracks rival oils higher; output expectations, exports cap gains

Rupee sees marginal increase against US dollar

KSE-100 closes nearly flat ahead of MPC announcement

Eight terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Taliban spokesperson says air strikes carried out in Afghan territory, claims 8 killed

Israeli army launches what it calls ‘operation’ at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital

Oil prices build on last week’s strength as supply risks rise

Gold price per tola falls Rs600 in Pakistan

Foreign investment: Ministry under pressure to open up insurance sector

Brownfield Refinery Policy: PM for arranging signing ceremony of refinery upgrade agreements

FBR restructuring plan: Major impediment to implementation seems to be bureaucracy itself

Read more stories