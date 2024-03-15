Palm oil steady after highest close in more than a year

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures were little changed on Friday, after logging their highest close in more than a year in the previous session, as stronger Dalian rival oils offset weaker crude oil prices.

Palm oil climbs, perched at highest levels in over a year

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 4 ringgit, or 0.09%, to 4,291 ringgit ($912.78) during early trade.

The contract logged its highest closing levels since March 3, 2023 on Thursday.

Fundamentals