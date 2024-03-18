AIRLINK 62.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.86%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
DFML 14.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
DGKC 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.01%)
FCCL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
FFBL 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.75%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
GGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 109.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-3.91%)
HUBC 117.10 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.84%)
KOSM 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
OGDC 123.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.56%)
PAEL 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
PIAA 22.22 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
PRL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.62%)
PTC 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.81%)
SEARL 52.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.33%)
SNGP 63.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.78%)
SSGC 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.94%)
TELE 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.61%)
TPLP 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
TRG 69.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.36%)
UNITY 24.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.39%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,707 Increased By 27.2 (0.41%)
BR30 22,607 Increased By 23.9 (0.11%)
KSE100 65,032 Increased By 215.5 (0.33%)
KSE30 21,606 Increased By 48.8 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Miners, banks pull down Australian shares; RBA in focus

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2024 09:59am

Australian shares inched lower on Monday, dragged down by losses in heavyweight mining and financials stocks, as investors braced for a central bank policy decision due on Tuesday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index had declined 0.3% to 7,647.0 by 2351 GMT, heading for a third consecutive session of falls.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to hold its key interest rate at 4.35% for a third straight meeting on Tuesday and at least until end-September, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

While financial markets have priced in rate cuts for most other major central banks starting around June, the RBA is a notable outlier with no such mid-year pricing.

Miners fell 0.3% after iron ore prices tanked on Friday as concerns grew about demand from China with increasing prospects of steel production cuts in the country.

BHP Group and Fortescue declined 0.2% and 1.6%, respectively, while Rio Tinto edged 0.2% higher.

Mineral Resources rose as much as 0.9% after the company said it would develop a lithium processing hub in Western Australia.

Financials eased 0.1%, down for a third consecutive session.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country’s biggest lender, rose 0.4%.

Energy stocks dropped 0.5% after oil prices closed lower on Friday.

Woodside Energy and Santos were down 0.9% and 0.2% respectively.

Tech stocks fell 0.7% and were on track for a third session of declines, after their Wall Street counterparts settled lower on Friday.

Australian shares tick higher as banks gain

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3%, or 40.58 points, to 11,726.4.

Critical data points like fourth-quarter current account balance and gross domestic product (GDP) numbers are due this week.

The current account deficit was expected to narrow, while the GDP growth was estimated to be flat, according to Westpac analysts.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Miners, banks pull down Australian shares; RBA in focus

Manually or electronically: President says taxpayers to get equal treatment

Leghari made minister for Power Div

330MW Mine-Mouth Project at Thar coal fields: PPIB seeks update from KE on buying process

Oil prices build on last week’s gains as supply risks rise

Brownfield Refinery Policy: PM for arranging signing ceremony of refinery upgrade agreements

FBR restructuring plan: Major impediment to implementation seems to be bureaucracy itself

Air Chief given one-year extension

World Bank downgrades performance of $200m KPHCIP

Iran inks big contracts to increase oil production

Israeli PM vows to invade Rafah despite world ‘pressure’

Read more stories