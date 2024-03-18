AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
Mar 18, 2024
World

Breakaway Georgian region is discussing becoming part of Russia

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2024 04:56am

MOSCOW: South Ossetia, a region that broke away from Georgia and calls itself an independent state, has discussed becoming part of Russia with Moscow officials, Russian news agency RIA cited the head of South Ossetia’s parliament as saying on Sunday.

Russia recognised South Ossetia and another breakaway region, Abkhazia, as independent states in 2008 after Russian troops repelled a Georgian attempt to retake South Ossetia in a five-day war in 2008. Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru, and Syria recognised them as independent too.

But the West accused Russia of effectively annexing Abkhazia and South Ossetia, one fifth of Georgia’s territory, and Tbilisi wants the two regions back. “We are discussing all these issues in close coordination with Russia, taking into account our bilateral relations and treaties,” RIA quoted Alan Alborov, the chairman of South Ossetia’s parliament, as saying in answer to a question about the possibility of holding a referendum on becoming part of Russia.

