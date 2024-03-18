AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
Man gets 7-month jail for 2nd marriage without first wife’s consent

Recorder Report Published 18 Mar, 2024 04:56am

LAHORE: A family court awarded a seven-month imprisonment to a man for contracting a second marriage without the permission of his first wife with a fine of rupees five lac.

The court, however, observed that the execution of the sentence would remain postponed till the expiry of the period of filing an appeal against the conviction. The court observed that the accused violated the law and must suffer its consequences.

The court noted that the accused failed to prove that his first wife permitted him. He maintained that the accused contracted a second marriage during the subsistence of his first marriage with the complainant without obtaining permission from the arbitration council.

The court observed that the accused had a child from the complainant, but he took a stance that the inability of the complainant to conceive compelled him to contract a second marriage.

Zona Nasar filed a complaint against her husband Aurangzeb Khan Warya, a resident of DHA. The woman pleaded through her counsel that she married the accused in 2011; however, he married another woman without seeking her prior permission and the concerned arbitration council.

The accused rejected the allegations saying he contracted the second marriage after getting oral permission from the complainant in the presence of her family members. He said the arbitration council of the area concerned was not duly constituted at the time of the second marriage.

