Tree-plantation drive in KP’s economic zones in full swing

PESHAWAR: Tree plantation campaign in all economic zones of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is full-swing across the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) has planned the plantation of the saplings of 14400 trees mostly fruit-bearing plants in its 11 economic zones and one export processing zone.

In this connection, Chairman, Board of Directors (BoD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) and Secretary Industries, Commerce and Technical Education(IC&TE) Department Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah along with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Javed Iqbal Khattak, Chief Zone Management (CZM), and Chief Project Planning and Development (CPP&D), visited Mohmand Economic Zone the other day and inaugurated the plantation drive at the zone.

During the visit, they examined the ongoing infrastructure development projects and also toured the operational industrial units within the zone. On this occasion, the Secretary Industries emphasized upon the significance of tree plantation in the Industrial Zone. Similarly, in order to kickstart this initiative, he inaugurated the spring tree plantation drive in the Zone and personally planted a sapling in the zone office.

It is merit to mention that KP-EZDMC is going to plant at least 14500 saplings in all the economic zones across the province. This plantation will be taken place in Peshawar, Jalozai, Hattar, Mohmand, Bannu, Ghazi and Gadoon Economic Zones.

While inaugurating the company plantation drive, the Secretary Industries said that plantation is a major source to protect from the negative impacts of climate change and global warming and stressed for plantation in the spring plantation drive. On this occasion, CEO Javed Khattak said that for green environment in EZs a large plantation drive has been planned which will be continue till 31 March of this month.

A similar ceremony has already held at Industrialists Facilitation Centre (IFC) of the Peshawar Economic Zone where an olive sapling was planted. Besides, CEO Javed Iqbal Khattak Fakhar-e-Alam (Chief Zone Management), Ishfaq Afridi (Head Department of Planning & Support), Sajid Nawaz Khattak (Zone Manager) and other officials of Peshawar Economic Zone were also present on the occasion.

Similar tree plantation drives have already been launched at the Hattar and Jalozai Economic Zones. The purpose of the drive is the promotion of environmental friendliness and beautification of the zone. The initiative not only aims to contribute to a greener and healthier Pakistan but also has garnered support from the Industrialists Associations of all Economic Zones for ensuring successful implementation of the drive.

Under the plan, 3000 saplings would be planted at D.I. Khan Economic Zone followed by 2000 saplings at Peshawar, Hattar and Gadoon Economic Zones each and 1000 each at Nowshera, Jalozai and Mohmand EZs respectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024