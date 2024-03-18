CM Punjab visits Kot Lakhpat jail

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz visited the Central Jail Kot Lakhpat Sunday and broke fast with the women prisoners.

Maryam Nawaz instead of sitting with the guests sat with the women prisoners. She, herself, presented samosas, pakoras, fruits and food to the women prisoners. She planted a sapling in the lawn of the Central Jail and directed to plant more trees. She also visited the cell where her father Muhammad Nawaz Sharif remained during his period of imprisonment.

CM while refreshing her past memories spent in the jail turned emotional. She inaugurated the allocated 20 beds hospital for the rehabilitation of drug addict persons in the Central Jail Kot Lakhpat.

Maryam Nawaz also inaugurated the video call facility for the prisoners. Central Jail Lahore is the first jail of its kind for providing video call facility to the prisoners across the globe.

CM visited kitchen of the jail and checked the quality of food being prepared for the prisoners. On the direction of CM, a special Iftar menu has been prepared for the prisoners.

Maryam Nawaz while talking with the women prisoners stated that she has come to meet them. She also met with the jail staff being deputed during her period of imprisonment in the jail.

CM also distributed gifts among the prisoners who got released from the jail. On the direction of CM, every male prisoner getting released was given rupees 15 thousand along with clothes while women prisoners were given rupees 15 thousand per prisoner, clothes and bangles. Former Senator Pervez Rasheed, Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Azma Bokhari, Chief Secretary, Secretary Home, Special Secretary Home, IG Prisons Farooq Nazir and other concerned officials also accompanied.

