Gandapur seeks enhanced ADB cooperation

Recorder Report Published 18 Mar, 2024 04:56am

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has sought enhancement of cooperation and partnership with Asian Development Bank (ADB) in various sectors including water supply, solar energy, flood protection, solid waste management, urban transport, agriculture, livestock, food security and other sectors of social services.

He was talking to a delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) that called on him at Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad and discussed with him matters related to mutual cooperation with special focus on development projects of public welfare being carried out in the province with the financial assistance of the bank.

The Chief Minister termed the Asian Development Bank as an important development partner of the provincial government and said that his government wanted to continue this partnership in a more integrated and an effective manner. He added that work on a number of development projects in the various sectors with the financial assistance of Asian Development Bank was in progress.

“We expect special cooperation from our development partner for the development of newly merged districts and other backward areas of the province,” he said and added that providing employment opportunities to the people and promoting self-employment among our talented youth are the priority areas of his government.

Apart from this, he said the government also plans to initiate a program for renovation of all major cities in the province. He further stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project assisted by ADB was an important project of the provincial government; we need special cooperation for implementing Phase-II of this project as well.

“The provincial government has a lot to do in different sectors especially in tourism, health, education, Public Health Engineering (PHE) and others,” he remarked and said that the government would like to work in a partnership with ADB for providing basic facilities in the sectors of social services.

Talking on the occasion, the delegates termed the coordination between the provincial government and ADB as exemplary one and said that performance of provincial government team regarding implementation of developmental projects had been remarkable adding that the ADB intended to further promote mutual cooperation and development partnership with the provincial government in different sectors.

