Business & Finance Print 2024-03-18

Sterling on track for weekly fall versus dollar

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2024 04:56am

LONDON: Sterling was set for its biggest weekly fall against the dollar since December on Friday, as investors looked ahead to a Bank of England (BoE) interest rate decision next week.

The slide in the pound comes after a period of relative strength for the currency, which has gained this year on bets the BoE will keep rates higher for longer than its peers.

The British public’s expectations for the pace of inflation in 2024 have fallen over the past three months, a BoE survey showed on Friday, which may reassure policymakers who are considering when to cut rates.

Sterling was last broadly flat versus the dollar on the day at $1.27535 and was on track for a 1% weekly fall. The euro gained 0.1% versus the pound to 85.40 pence.

Economic data this week showed Britain’s housing market picked up in February, while the overall economy grew 0.2% in January from a month earlier, after slipping into recession in late 2023.

