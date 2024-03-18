BoK, CMGP sign MoU to provide Shariah- Compliant Consumer Financing

PESHAWAR: Bank of Khyber (BoK) has signed MoU with Capital Metropolitan Government, Peshawar (CMGP) to provide their employees with Shariah Compliant Consumer Financing.

According to a statement, the agreement was signed by Waheed Ur Rehman, Director General Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar and Irfan Nisar, Divisional Head Consumer Finance Islamic Banking Group, in the presence of senior executives from both organizations, including Ali Khan Arbab Group Head (Acting), Islamic Banking, Ijaz Sarwar Director Finance, Muhammad Rehman Khattak Director East, amongst others.

Through this collaboration, BoK will offer CMGP employees a wide range of Shariah compliant consumer financing options on convenient and easy monthly installments. This will empower them to purchase desired goods without any financial burden.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024