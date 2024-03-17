EU wheat ends week higher on weaker euro, short-covering

PARIS: Euronext wheat futures on Friday posted a small weekly gain after a weaker euro and short-covering helped prices recover from a 3-1/2 year low linked to hefty global supply.

May milling wheat settled 0.5% up at 195.00 euros ($212.24) a metric ton. Over the week the contract was up 0.8% as it edged away from a 3-1/2 year low of 188.00 euros struck last week.

A fall in the euro against the dollar this week and adjustments by investors with large short positions helped underpin prices, as traders assessed whether the market is bottoming out before a crucial weather period for northern hemisphere crops.

News of cancellations and delays to orders of US and Australian wheat by Chinese buyers and continuing competition from cheaper Russian and Ukrainian supplies have capped gains.

“In summary, this market remains difficult to call. Bearish fundamentals provide resistance, whilst the technical market provides support,” British merchant ADM Agriculture said in a note. Chicago wheat edged lower, pressured by the dollar and disappointing export news, though it also held above a 3-1/2 year low.

In France, the state of soft wheat crops, already their worst in four years, declined slightly last week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, as fields stayed soggy after a wet winter.

Heavy rain since late last year has disrupted planting and early crop development in France and other parts of western Europe. In Britain, the wheat area is expected to shrink by 15% from last year to its smallest since 2020, the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board said on Friday.

In exports, French port data compiled by LSEG showed a first cargo of wheat for Egypt for several months was due to load in the coming days following a sale in a tender in January.

But after a brisk winter export programme marked by large shipments to China, traders are concerned that overseas demand for French wheat will be limited for the rest of the season.

FRENCH SOFT WHEAT CROP

RATING SLIPS

The wet weather led Strategie Grains analysts this week to cut its forecasts for 2024 soft wheat and barley production in the EU. FranceAgriMer also estimated that winter barley conditions were at their poorest since 2020, with 68% of crops rated good/excellent, down slightly from 69% the previous week.

Sowing of spring barley picked up after hardly progressing in previous weeks, with 39% of the expected area sown against 28% a week earlier, FranceAgriMer’s report showed. But spring barley sowing remained well behind both a year-earlier level of 99% and the five-year average of 83%.

FranceAgriMer does not comment on crop conditions in its weekly reports. But officials told reporters this week that the wet growing season had left crops in a varying state and was complicating sowing decisions.