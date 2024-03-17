Senate polls: nomination papers filed in KP

PESHAWAR: Forty-two (42) candidates from various political parties besides independents filed nomination papers for Senate Election 2024 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Saturday.

Polling for the elections will be held on April 2, 2024 for seven general, two technocrats and scholars and two reserved seats for women.

According to the spokesman of provincial election commission, 10 candidates have submitted nomination papers for 2 Technocrat and Scholars seats.

Those who filed nomination papers on technocrat reserved seats include Azam Khan Swati, Qazi Muhammad Anwar Advocate, Waqar Ahmad Qazi, Dr Hammad Mehmood Cheema, Khalid Masood, Fazal Hanan, Dilawar Khan, Qaizar Khan, Noorul Haq Qadri and Syed Irshad Hussain.

However, 25 candidates, who have submitted papers for seven general seats, include Irfan Saleem, Muhammad Talha Mehmood, Dilawar Khan, Faisal Javed, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Azhar Qazi Mashwani, Niaz Ahmad, Waqas Orkazai, Fazal Hanan, Asif Iqbal, Azam Khan Swati, Murad Saeed, Faizur Rehman, Khurram Zeeshan, Attaul Haq, Masoodur Rehman, Shafqat Ayaz, Asif Rafiq, Mahmood Khan, Noorul Haq Qadri, Muhammad Naseem, Sajjad Hussain, Taj Muhammad Afridi, Ahmad Mustafa, and Fida Muhammad.

Similarly, seven candidates have submitted their papers for two Women seats, including Mehwish Ali Khan, Ayesha Bano, Rubina Naz, Rubina Khalid, Shazia, Syeda Tahira Bukhari and Hamida Shahid.

The list of candidates would be released on March 17, scrutiny of papers would be held till March 19 and appeals against acceptance and rejection of papers could be filed till March 21.

