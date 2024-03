LAHORE: Interior Minister and former Punjab caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi Saturday filed his nomination papers for the Senate elections as an independent candidate.

Mohsin Naqvi will contest the upcoming Senate election on general seat. He submitted his nomination papers at the Election Commission Office in Lahore.

Mohsin Naqvi reached the election commission office along with Punjab ministers Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Khawaja Imran Nazir.

